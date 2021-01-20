In 2020, people all over the world were compelled to adjust with a new normal: lockdowns, economic crises and social distancing. This was specifically devastating for professional lives of people, but even with the pandemic as an omnipresent backdrop, Fabrejay’s achievements only went on, and they continue to do so.

Last year, he started by launching his own music group under the name ‘Kure Music Group’. Later his single titled ‘Birth’ was released, which hit more than 25000 listeners on Spotify within the first week of its launch. This was produced and played by Fabrejay himself. It also garnered a lot of views on other major platforms as well, including iTunes, Amazon, Tidal and Google Play.

In the first week of December 2020, this single debuted at 34 on ITunes South Africa. This year, Fabrejay witnessed his marvelous single improve its standing considerably as it made it to the Top 10 hits. It switched between 6th, 7th, and 9th positions on All-genres charts of iTunes and for all the right reasons. The upbeat and symphonic arrangement of this bassy offering enchants the listener and very well depicts the brilliance of its producer with the strong melody. Birth is a wonderful rendition that maintains the same rhythm, but in some instances, Fabrejay lets the electric piano take lead. Additionally, this instrumental takes its listeners by surprise at the two-minute mark when Fabrejay switches the piano to a darker key. Birth was accompanied by the top tracks of very renowned artists in the top 10 list, Ed Sheeran’s ‘Afterglow’ and Justin Bieber’s ‘Anyone’ to name only two. This single has all this and much more that keeps the listeners absolutely glued throughout its duration.

This single was the first-ever single that Fabrejay released as the CEO of the Kure music group, which is the reason it is named ‘Birth’ as it marks the beginning of Fabrejay’s career as a producer. The interesting part is that this song was made in only two hours without any prior knowledge of production. Surprising right? Well, Fabrejay believes in the mantra of ‘whatever you’ve wanted to do but haven’t, go and do it now’.

These successes are not new to Fabrejay as he has a long list of distinctive achievements. He has worked with President Obama at the 4040 on September 18, 2012 in NYC. He has also DJed for various other remarkable names including The Jonas Brothers, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Diddy, and Rihanna.

Pop and Hip-hop trailblazer Fabrejay is celebrating the success of his single, and is rapidly gaining popularity with every passing day through his wins within the music industry. You can go stream his song “Birth” and get to know more about him on his website: https://fabrejay.com/