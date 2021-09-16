The celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi are going in full swing with great fervour all over India. While the COVD-19 pandemic still exists, people are taking all the safety measures to celebrate this auspicious occasion. Maharashtra that was earlier prone to a higher number of coronavirus cases has clocked more than 3000 cases with Mumbai having active cases above 400. In this situation, Mumbai Police has imposed Section 144 till September 19 where devotees are not allowed in pandals. Following all the safety protocols, fashion designer Vikram Saraf is celebrating the festival with great enthusiasm.

Well, he is the man behind creating the finest fashion designs for India’s leading traditional wear Manyavar and Mohey. Like every year, the affluent designer welcomed Ganpati Bappa at his residence. Avoiding mass gatherings, Vikram has ensured that his celebrations remain low-key with the near and dear ones. To control the evil virus that spreads like wildfire, this is a commendable move to restrict the devotees from visiting the pandals.

Vikram feels glad that he is celebrating the Ganesh Chaturthi festival with the entire family. Last year, the situation was haywire but this year, the government has taken necessary actions and is well-prepared before the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic disrupts the country. Lauding the Maharashtra government that has almost administered 5 crore cases, Vikram said, “Safety comes above everything. It is great to see the record number of vaccinations done so far. We need to be safe and encourage everyone to get vaccinated at the earliest.”

Moreover, India has so far administered more than 73 crore doses which is a record in itself. On the professional front, Vikram Saraf has a hectic timeline with consecutive work schedules this festive season. The supremely talented designer has a unique way of creating designs that not just reflects creativity but have deeper meaning about India’s traditions and diverse cultures. Having designed the celebrity collection of Manyavar Mohey for Virat Kohli, this fashion designer has left fashion enthusiasts impressed.

Paying attention to detailing, Vikram Saraf has made sure that all his designed attires are unique from one another. Being a favourite name among celebrities, his outfits have created waves in the fashion industry. As the festive season begins with Ganesh Chaturthi, Saraf while concluding revealed that he has got an array of fashion designs for upcoming festivals including Navratri and Diwali. Let’s wait what new collection the fashion designer has in store for the forthcoming festivities.