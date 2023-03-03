With the summer season soon approaching, it's time you ditch your sweaters and cardigans and replace them with shirts and crop tops. Summer fashion is all about bright fashion and easy breezy silhouettes. So it's only wise that you start investing in these outfits. But hey, just in case you are confused about which colours to opt for, we may have a name that will help you out. Yes, we refer to Malaika Arora! Malaika Arora Birthday: A Look at Some Of Her Finest and Our Favourite Fashion Appearances.

One look at Malaika Arora's Instagram page and you will find tons of options available for you to choose from. From pretty lilac to warm orange and bright yellow, Mala is a big fan when it comes to summer colours and loves having them in her wardrobe. She is experimental when it comes to her colour palette and loves exploring all the different shades and hues. In fact, Arora has always been our go-to inspiration when it comes to summer fashion and it's only wise that we share some of our favourite looks with y'all. So what are you waiting for? Let's have a look at summer fashion Ft Malaika Arora! Fashion Faceoff: Katrina Kaif or Malaika Arora - Who Nailed this Signature Manish Malhotra Saree Better? (Vote Now).

Warm Orange

Lovely Lavender

Pretty Like Peach

Cool Blue

Sunshine Yellow

So which of Malaika's summer colours did you like the most? Drop your views on Twitter @latestly.

