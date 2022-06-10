Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja turns a day older on June 9 and like every year Sonam gathered a lot of birthday wishes from the Bollywood and fashion industry. Sonam is one of the most fashionable celebrities and always is known for her style statements. Sonam is currently in her third trimester of pregnancy and is expected to deliver her first baby soon. On her birthday take a look at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s top fashionable maternity looks.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja won hearts in a black Kaftan flaunting her baby bump. This Kaftan look of Sonam gathered a lot of appreciation on Social media.

Sonam recently went on a ‘Babymoon’ to Italy with her husband Anand Ahuja where she flaunts her baby bump in a casual look.

The actor shared her casual look over social media showing off her pregnancy glow.

Sonam flaunts her baby bump in a royal skirt saree looking absolutely flawless. She opted for this look on designer Abu Jani’s Birthday.

Sonam with her husband Anand Ahuja went for a special ‘Fairy Tale’ maternity shoot, which went viral over social media.