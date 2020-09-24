Aamna Sharif has taken to slaying us slowly and steadily with her one-of-a-kind ethnic fashion arsenal in these few months of the lockdown. Giving the homegrown labels a worthy shout-out with her fashionable stay-at-home, stay-chic vibe, Aamna Sharif had us hooked and booked. This time around, it was a printed affair for a recent round of festivities with an ethnic suit by Puja Nayyar. A magnificent red printed suit artfully adorned with fine gold and silver gota and amped up with red dupatta and tassels was complimented with minimal jewellery. Aamna Sharif, one of the prettiest faces to greet us from the K-serial deluge of the 2000s is seen as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. For someone who usually styles herself, Aamna has a fine eye for ensembles that suit her petite frame with respect to hues, silhouettes and cuts. Her ethnic repertoire is what we love the most!

A fan following of 1M on Instagram stands worthy testimony of her reach and fame. Here's a closer look at her festive style. Aamna Sharif Is Giving the Royal Blue a Royal Ethnic Elegance!

Aamna Sharif - Festive Chic

A ruby red suit with fine gold and silver gota and amped up with red dupatta and tassels worth Rs.6,030 was by Puja Nayyar. Textured wavy hair, subtle makeup and jhumkas by Alankaara completed her look. Aamna Sharif Lives Life in Warm Yellows Even if It Rains!

Aamna Sharif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Aamna features as Komolika Chaubey Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She will be seen in Roohi Afza, a comedy horror film directed by Hardik Mehta and produced by Dinesh Vijan featuring alongside Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma.

