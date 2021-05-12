Television actress Adaa Khan is a gem. Be it playing the role of a vicious Shesha on Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin to making fans go aww in Amrit Manthan by trying her hands on comedy, she has never played it safe. Well, she did have some ups and downs in her career, but those hard times have made her stronger and fierce. That’s not it, as the girl also has an upper taste in fashion. And as Khan celebrates her birthday on May 12, 2021, we thought of taking you on an Instagram tour. Adaa Khan on Her Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Stint: 'My Family is Surprised as They Always Thought I Am Too Fragile to Handle All This'.
Yep, while we all know she is a fun and brilliant star, she’s not enough lauded for her style sense. And today on the occasion of her born day, we pick 7 stylish pics from her IG wall which are uff so sexy and in trend. Adaa Khan on Ramzan Celebrations: 'This Year It Will Be A Low Key Affair For Me and My Family'.
She's Definitely a Gorg Bride!
In A Lilac Coloured Off-Shoulder Dress!
“ Maybe you have to let go of who you were to become who you will be." . . 📸 @ark_photos1
RED Hot!
Bling Never Goes Out of Style!
Dramatic Sleeves... Wow!
Just hang in there 🦥 . #khatronkekhiladi10 #silentkilleradaa #silentsherniadaa #workmode @colorstv 📸 @propixer
Nothing Suites Better Than a Desi Attire!
Sparkling in Gold!
Soaking in Nature by Going the Floral Fashion Way!
Travel the World But in Style!
Bombshell!
So, hope you agree with us on how the birthday girl Adaa’s Instagram account is a cool-looking fashion portfolio. Which pic from the above is your favourite? Tell us in the comment section below. Here’s wishing the actress a great birthday this year. Stay tuned!
