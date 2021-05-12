Television actress Adaa Khan is a gem. Be it playing the role of a vicious Shesha on Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin to making fans go aww in Amrit Manthan by trying her hands on comedy, she has never played it safe. Well, she did have some ups and downs in her career, but those hard times have made her stronger and fierce. That’s not it, as the girl also has an upper taste in fashion. And as Khan celebrates her birthday on May 12, 2021, we thought of taking you on an Instagram tour. Adaa Khan on Her Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Stint: 'My Family is Surprised as They Always Thought I Am Too Fragile to Handle All This'.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2021 08:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).