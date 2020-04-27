Adaa Khan on Ramzan Celebrations: 'This Year It Will Be A Low Key Affair For Me and My Family'

Adaa Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ramzan 2020 began on April 23, 2020. However, unlike every year, this year's festivities have been toned down big time, thanks to the on-going Coronavirus pandemic, that has led to a nationwide lockdown. In fact, most mosques in the country that would usually be abuzz with crowds eager to offer their prayers, now wear a deserted look, which only drives the grim reality of the situation in the country even more.

And Ramzaan will not be the same for actress Adaa Khan. "This month of Ramzan is going to be more spiritual and introspective. We have all been made to realise the importance of health and family, so this Ramzan will be a low key affair. My family and I intend to be more sincere in our worship and prayers for our self and for the entire world because we have to all get out of this as one," says Adaa.

Recalling her initial Iftaar years, Adaa recalled, "Going to visit my family and friends and inviting them home for Iftaar is something which I am going to miss the most this year besides the fortnightly rounds to Mohammad Ali road, for the late-night binge with my friends and family," also mentioning how that ritual was going to change soon.

"I would feel really guilty if I would be ignoring the plight of the less fortunate ones in this crisis and indulge in a feast in the name of Iftaar. So I would like to keep our Iftaar light and simple. All I can say is that I am really thankful to the Lord that he has put food on my plate and given me and my family good health. We would also pray the same if not more for everyone out there," Adaa concluded.