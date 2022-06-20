Aditi Rao Hydari is our forever muse! The Padmaavat actress is a quintessential diva who never goes wrong with what she wears. While she does pick modern designs and silhouettes occasionally, her heart, however, is set on ethnic designs primarily. Filled with some of the best pieces in the fashion world, Aditi's personal closet is like a dream for any girl out there. The actress who marked her Cannes Film Festival this year ensured that she had at least one ethnic piece to flaunt this time. Yo or Hell No? Aditi Rao Hydari's Ivory Outfit by Punit Balana (View Pics).

While Sabyasachi continues to be her favourite, she also has a certain fondness for Raw Mango as a brand. Since she belongs to a royal family, royalty is evident in everything that she wears. Her choices are pristine and definitely exude some old-world charm. She makes a compelling case for traditional fashion and why your wardrobe deserves to be filled with these ethnic variants. With the help of her ace stylist, Sanam Ratansi, Aditi manages to put together distinct looks that look rich, are chic and so admirable. To elaborate more on her personal closet here's diving deep into it to find the five best pieces that she owns. Yo or Hell No? Aditi Rao Hydari in a Simple Raw Mango Saree

A Simple Red Saree in Silk

A Classic Ivory-Coloured Saree

A Soft Monochrome Saree With a Dramatic Blouse

An Organza Saree With Gotta Patti Work

Finally, A Saree in Coral Red Paired with Striped Blouse

