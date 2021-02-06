Alice Eve celebrates her birthday today and it's time we highlight the qualities that we adore the most in her. Besides being a great actor, Alice has a certain penchant for the colour black. While she loves all the colours with all her heart, black has a special place in her life and that's evident in her one too many red carpet appearances. While the actress is often seen attending the premieres of her movies, the thing in common in all of them is her certain affiliation to the colour black. Replicas Movie Review: Keanu Reeves and Alice Eve’s Sci-Fi Thriller Squanders a Demented, Promising Premise.

Alice loves to nail black outfits on the red carpet. Paired with some bold necklines, her LBD's often help her stand apart from the rest. As we get ready to celebrate her big birthday, here's taking a look at times when she nailed some of the most stunning black outfits. Join us while we continue drooling over her pics.

Loving her Collared Dress

Alice Eve (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Marvellous on the Red Carpet

Bewitching in Black

Bold in Black

Black Dress, Red Lips = Classic Combination

Bold Neckline, Sexy Outfit

Alice Eve played a rather challenging role in Marvel's Iron Fist season 2. For someone who was challenged with multiple personality disorder, she aced her role like many of her contemporaries. We had a fun time watching her in the series and were looking forward to seeing more of her. Unfortunately, Marvel decided to end the series with season 2 being its last. Ever since we often play her scenes on loop and that's about it.

We hope the actress has a blast on her special day. Happy Birthday, Alice!

