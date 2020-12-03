Amanda Seyfried celebrates her birthday today and it's time we take a look at her sartorial offerings. The Mean Girls actress is a red carpet darling who weaves magic with all her appearances. Chic, charming and utterly sophisticated are some of the words that best describe her style preferences. A stunner who's born to rule our hearts, she carefully navigates her way through her multiple offerings while we get mesmerised every time. She never disappoints when it comes to her choices and believes in nailing all her outings. Amanda Seyfried Welcomes Second Child With Husband Thomas Sadoski, Shares the First Glimpse of the Baby Boy in Daddy's Arms (View Pic).

For someone who made Anne Hathaway change her outfit for the evening, Amanda's a name we admire. Her style statements have evolved with time and yet the alluring factor in it is intact. She struts in style while dropping some major style bombs on us and her love for elegance cannot be even. Every time Amanda decides to step out of her residence, she vows to take streets by storm and she certainly keeps her word. As the fashionista gets ready to celebrate her big day today, we name seven of her most ravishing outings. Have a look. Amanda Seyfried Birthday Special: 5 Best Movies Of The Actress That You Cannot Miss.

In Prada

Amanda Seyfried (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Givenchy

Amanda Seyfried (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Alexander McQueen

Amanda Seyfried (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Elie Saab

Amanda Seyfried (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Gucci

Amanda Seyfried (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Valentino

Amanda Seyfried (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Versace

Amanda Seyfried (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Amanda's fashion outings have been bookmarked by us for they are worth imitating. From cutesy dresses to gowns for her Met appearances, there's not a single occasion wherein she has disappointed with her choices. While her vow to keep nailing all her appearances sounds solid, we'd like to wish her tons of love and luck for the same. Here's raising a toast to her gorgeous self and waiting for more alluring outings from her side. Happy Birthday, Amanda! Keep slaying.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 03, 2020 08:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).