Hollywood stars Amanda Seyfried and husband Thomas Sodaski are now proud parents of a baby boy. Their family has gotten a little bigger with the arrival of the munchkin. It was Amanda who took to her Instagram and shared this piece of news bringing a smile to many faces. FYI, this happens to be Amanda and Thomas' second child as they already are proud maa-paa of a three-old-daughter namely Nina. The couple made the announcement via International Network for Aid, Relief and Assistance (INARA) and War Child USA social media pages. Amanda Seyfried Birthday Special: 5 Best Movies Of The Actress That You Cannot Miss.

The above two organisations help and care for children and look after their well being amid war and conflict. The post shared by Amanda sees the first-ever glimpse of the newborn in his daddy's arms. The couple's joint statement read, “Since the birth of our daughter 3 years ago our commitment to the innocent children that are so brutally affected by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives. With the birth of our son the work of INARA and War Child has become our North Star.”⁠ Amanda Seyfried's Fans Defend Her After Old Explicit Pictures Resurface!

Check Out Amanda Seyfried's Post Below:

The lovebirds got married in 2017 and are parents of two cuties. We now wait for a post when the two will announce the name of their tiny tot. by the way, congratulations to the couple. Stay tuned!

