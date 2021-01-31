She has dabbled it all - from being a model, actress, a TV presenter and a VJ. She swapped it for settling into blissful matrimony, and dabbles motherhood with her two wonderful boys. She is often talked about, courtesy her girl gang and a fabulous sense of style. We see the #GirlGang of Arora sisters along with the Kapoor siblings who are an absolute delight as they go swishing about their business, with a signature whiff of confidence and enviable aplomb. The foursome's innate style sensibilities are sartorial as they go on to tap on to the rare niche of mixing vogues with comfort and dish out lessons in ringing the glamorous and sophisticated vibe every time they step out. This and much more is why the fashionable foursome also enjoys a massive fan following on social media for their shenanigans and sartorial style sensibilities.

Amrita's personal sense of fashion is effortless, edgy as she flits seamlessly from one vibe to another. She turns a year older. We briefed up a fashion arsenal of some of her stunning style moments from recent times.

Here's a closer look. Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora Party Hard in Goa Ahead of New Year's Eve.

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Amrita stunned in a metallic silver Dolly J thigh-high slit gown. Subtle nude makeup, delicate baubles, and strappy sandals completed her look.

Amrita Arora Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

An ivory 3D floral embellished lehenga by Manish Malhotra with a delicate choker, wavy hair and subtle makeup was Amrita's wedding style for Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja's wedding festivities.



The Vogue Beauty Awards saw Amrita pull off a metallic silver Gauri & Nainika gown with stilettos, pseudo wet pulled back hair and nude makeup.



Wearing a sequined, jumpsuit by Manish Malhotra, Amrita cuts out a sassy picture.



Pretty in Pink, Amrita wore a Seema Khan creation with a pair of peep-toed stilettos, sleek hair and minimal makeup. Kareena Kapoor Is Reunited With Her BFFs Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora; Misses Her Sister Karisma Kapoor.



Modish AF, Amrita Arora keeps everyone perked up and their impeccable lessons in keeping it relevant is always a wonder! Here's wishing her a fabulous birthday and a continued fashion fabulosity for the future!

