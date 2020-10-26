Indigo hues are in vogue! Not only for their mystique and rich vibe but also for their adaptability into varied styles. One such style featuring a co-ord set was recently flaunted by Amyra Dastur. A model turned actor, she channels an innate understanding of the finer nuances of fashion well into her fashion arsenal. The actress has appeared in several Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films is a certified style cynosure. An Instagram following of 2.2M is a worthy testament to her influence. With minimal style vibe as a perfect base for all of her styles, Amyra never flinches from experimenting with risque cuts, bold silhouettes and unusual hues.

Here's a closer look at Amyra's blue and beautiful vibe. Amyra Dastur Is Channeling the Bohemian Mood With Messy Hair, Stubborn Spirit, Wild as Her Favourite Colour!

Amyra Dastur - Fading Those Blues Away

Indigo printed co-ord set by Spring Store Diaries worth Rs.4,800 was paired off with an Ishika Sippy mask, brown heels, open hair, a sling bag and a wristwatch. When Amyra Dastur Had a Classy, Chic and Understated Cool Moment With a Pop of Blue!

Amyra Dastur (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Amyra will be seen in Oodi Oodi Uzhaikanum, a Tamil comedy film with Santhanam and in Kadhalai Thedi Nithya Nandha and in Pilfer Singh, the remake of the Telugu movie Raju Gadu.

