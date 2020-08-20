For the model turned actor whose innately sartorial sensibilities see her flipping styles with varied stylists, Amyra Dastur is a hoot! A millennial with an Instagram following of 2M to boot, Amyra never flinches from experimenting with risque cuts, bold silhouettes, unusual hues and tricky fabrics. From being tres chic to oozing neo ethnic elegance to being a trailblazer, a melange of moods reflects as we deep dive into her Instagram feed. We see her turning into a worthy muse and a stylist's dream for magazines and fashion shows. On-screen too, Amyra keeps the vibe going with her versatility. A throwback vibe, shared by fashion stylist Bornali Caldeira has us hooked. Amyra Dastur took to flaunting a blue Ritu Kumar creation in velvet. Allowing her dress to shine through, Amyra kept the other elements muted but consciously chic.

The resurgence of the 90s fashion trends saw the high fashion and sophisticated rich fabric of velvet enter the closets with dresses, pants, sarees and other quirky pieces. Here's a closer look at Amyra's fine silken finesse of a throwback look. Amyra Dastur Is Minimal Chic but Also Spiffy and Sassy in a Black Pantsuit!

Amyra Dastur - Velveteen Chic

A petrol blue embroidered velvet dress from Ri by Ritu Kumar was teamed with metallic strappy sandals, wavy hair, subtle natural makeup. Amyra Dastur, the Femme Fatale in Bewitching Red and Brandishing That Perfect Shade of Red Lipstick!

Amyra Dastur in Ri by RItu Kumar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Amyra was last seen as Roopa in Made In China. She will be seen in Oodi Oodi Uzhaikanum, a Tamil comedy film with Santhanam and in Kadhalai Thedi Nithya Nandha and in Pilfer Singh, the remake of the Telugu movie Raju Gadu.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2020 08:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).