On a promotional spree for her newest endeavour, Amazon Prime Video's political thriller Tandav, Amyra Dastur touched upon a stunning black vibe featuring a Shehlaa Khan ruffled saree. Styled by Bornali Caldeira, Amyra Dastur delighted. A versatile actress, having dabbled into Hindi, Tamil and Telugu cinema, the former model Amyra Dastur is also a certified style chameleon. All through the lockdown last year, she wooed us with her makeup skills, shot at home pictures and random musings. Amyra with a steady social media following rarely has a dull moment and understands fashion finely. She perennially and effortlessly chics it up with unconventional cuts, silhouettes and unusual hues.

Here's a closer look at her recent style. Fashion Face-Off: Amyra Dastur or Kajal Aggarwal? Who Wore the Contemporary Festive Devnaagri Gharara Better?

Amyra Dastur - Black Beauty

A Shehlaa Khan black ruffled saree was teamed with a matching blouse, jewellery by My Motifs, wavy hair, a dainty choker and subtle natural makeup. Tandav: Amyra Dastur Recalls Starstruck Moment with Saif Ali Khan While Filming for Amazon Prime Show.

Amyra Dastur (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Amyra will be seen in Oodi Oodi Uzhaikanum, a Tamil comedy film with Santhanam and in Kadhalai Thedi Nithya Nandha and in Pilfer Singh, the remake of the Telugu movie Raju Gadu.

