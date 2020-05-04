Ananya Panday Is All About Being Impeccable Beauty Goals in This Throwback Photoshoot!

Ananya Panday for Lakme photoshoot (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ananya Panday! The millennial who graduated with the Class of 2019 in SOTY 2 is a delight to reckon with. Even before her big debut, Ananya had garnered curiosity and admiration with her fashionable tidings. Cool millennial style, minimalist chic and on the go, this infectious vibe that Ananya exudes keeps us hooked. Her fan following of 10.9 million on Instagram is a testimony of her fame. With this fame, Ananya snagged some major endorsements, one of them being the cosmetic giant, Lakme. A throwback photoshoot surfaced on our social media feeds. Styled by Tanya Ghavri with glam helmed by makeup artist Pompy Hans and hairstyling by Sheeba, the shoot from the picturesque Manali shows Ananya channelling that cute girl-next-door vibe to the T.

Blessed with a lithe frame, flawless skin and charm to boot, Ananya flips styles seamlessly. Not only has she tapped that sweet spot between comfort and apparent chicness, but she also experiments and excels. Here is a closer look at Ananya's pictures from this shoot. Ananya Panday Is Chic by Day and Ravishing by the Night All in the Blink of an Eye!

Ananya Panday - She's a beauty and she knows it!

An oversized white sweater in off-shoulder style with a peach-toned scarf and a white beret was perfected with a flawless natural dewy makeup and soft wavy hair left open. Ananya Panday's Recent Fashion Outing is Your Guide for Styling Athleisure Wear.

On the professional front, Ananya was last seen in Pati, Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. She will be seen in Khaali Peeli, an action film directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra with Ishaan Khatter and Jaideep Ahlawat as the antagonist.