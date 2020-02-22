Ananya Panday's Recent Fashion Outing is Your Guide for Styling Athleisure Wear (View Pics)

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Fun, frolicky and sometimes whimsical is now we would ideally define Ananya Panday for you. The emerging fashionista who's determined to take Bollywood by storm is often praised for her charming looks and sometimes criticised for her OTT attempts. We agree her recent fashion outings weren't in tandem with her usual self but guess, her choices are back on track and she's ready to woo our hearts once again. Athleisure fashion is a term that may or may not resonate with you but thanks to Ananya, you'll at least think about giving it a try. Fashion Face-Off: Ananya Panday or Alaya Furniturewalla? Who Got the Checkered Chicness on Fleek?

Ananya Panday's recent attempt in styling athleisure wear gets a thumbs up from us. The SOTY 2 actress' 'no f***s' given look is highly recommended and it's a refreshing change from her otherwise cutesy dresses. Ditching her usual favourite silhouettes, Ananya picked separates from the house of I am Gia to give a much-wanted twist to her typical and predictable wardrobe. Ananya Panday Is Weekend Ready and How – A Printed Dress, Heart Shaped Earrings, Wavy Hair With a Dazzling Smile!

Pairing strappy heels with athleisure wear is a smart move. Usually, it's either sneakers or sports shoes that do the trick and round off the look. But thanks to Tanya Ghavri and her brilliant mind for adding a dose of glamour to her otherwise sporty look.

Ananya's drool-worthy looks are often the centre of our discussions. The girl sure knows to style and present herself in a way that would be liked by one and all. We hope she continues slaying and enthraling us ahead in future. Till then, let's take some cues from her brand new outing.