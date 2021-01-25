She is glowing with every day and her maternity radiance has us hooked. Anushka Sharma quickly transcended from being a quintessential outsider to a star, courtesy a repertoire of unconventional roles coupled with a strong sense of self. A self-confessed recluse that she is, she has been keeping us hooked to her shenanigans with hubby Virat Kohli and her maternity shenanigans. Throwing in a casual appearance, with her impeccable maternity style in tow, Anushka pulled off a floaty, trapeze swimg dress in red by Asos Maternity. We delved further and the dress costing a humble Rs.3,000 is sure to leave you flummoxed and how!

Sauntering about with her floaty maternity style, Anushka and her penchant to pull off looks effortlessly with a stunning beauty game continue. She does so with her go-to fashion stylist Allia Al Rufai. Here's a quick look at Anushka’s sleek red maternity style. Anushka Sharma Flaunts Baby Bump in a Trench Coat on the Strikingly Beautiful Cover of Vogue India's January 2021 Issue.

Anushka Sharma - Red Radiance

Anushka wore a red pleated trapeze mini dress and tie sleeves worth $40.80 (approximately Rs.3003) by Asos Maternity. Gold hoops, a wrist watch, open sleek hair and subtle makeup with that pregnancy glow completed her look. Virat Kohli Shares Adorable Photo With Heart-Warming Message for Wife Anushka Sharma on Third Wedding Anniversary.

Anushka Sharma in Asos (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Anushka was last seen in Anand L Rai's Zero as Aafia Bhinder, a scientist with cerebral palsy with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif

