Indian captain Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma celebrate their third wedding anniversary today (December 11, 2020). On the special occasion the cricketer – who is currently in Australia- shared an adorable photo with his wife. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most talked-about couples in showbiz and have managed to leave everyone in awe of their love. ‘We Were Hoping Virat Kohli’s Baby Would Be Born in Australia’, Says Allan Border.

Virat Kohli posted a heart-warming message for mom-to-be Anushka Sharma on his social media along with a photo of the couple from their wedding in 2017. ‘3 years and onto a lifetime together’ wrote the Indian skipper.

3 years and onto a lifetime together ❤️ pic.twitter.com/a30gdU87vS — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 11, 2020

The couple got married in 2017 in a private ceremony in Italy and are expecting their first child together. The baby is due in January. Virat Kohli, who is currently a part of Team India on a tour of Australia, will return back to India to be present for the birth of his child.

The Indian captain will lead the team in the first Day-Nigh Test against Australia and then will head back to India. Virat Kohli was granted paternity leave by BCCI and Ajinkya Rahane will be leading the team in the final three Test matches in the 32-year-old’s absence.

Speaking of India’s tour of Australia, Virat Kohli’s team started on the back foot as they lost the One-Day International series but bounced back in spectacular fashion, winning the T20I series 2-1. Team India will look to secure victory in the longest format as well but it will be a tough job without their skipper on the field.

