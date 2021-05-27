American pop star Ariana Grande tied the knot with real-estate agent beau Dalton Gomez on May 15, 2021, five months after the duo announced their engagement. A close source of the 27-year-old singer confirmed the news of the wedding to the People magazine. He said that Ariana and Dalton got married in a private ceremony with the presence of almost less than 20 people at their home in Montecito, California. "The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier," the singer’s representative added.

Now, the singer has taken to her Instagram handle to share some intimate pictures from her at-home wedding ceremony. Ariana is looking breathtakingly beautiful in all the wedding pictures as she can be seen donning a custom Vera Wang gown. According to Vogue Magazine, “Ariana wore a custom lily-white silk charmeuse empire waist column gown by Vera Wang. The wedding dress was accented with a sculpted neckline, an exposed bra strap closure, and a plunging back." To style her overall look, she had opted for pearl and diamond earrings. On the other hand, Dalton Gomez donned a Tom Ford suit. They both complimented each other in their stunning wedding ensembles.

As per Vogue, Ariana's hair was styled by Josh Liu while her makeup was done by Ash K Holm and the wedding ensemble was styled to perfection by Mimi Cuttrell.

Take a look at Ariana Grande’s Wedding Pictures Here:

The Side To Side singer and Dalton Gomez, 25, were dating since January 2020. Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, they were in quarantine together at her home. The couple made their relationship official when they appeared together in the music video for Ariana’s song “Stuck with U” with Justin Bieber. Later, Ariana and Dalton shared a series of pictures together on Instagram.

