Singer, songwriter, actor, Armaan Malik is a total charmer! The young lad is versatile when it comes to singing and his track record proves the same. That's not it, he is also called the prince of romance due to his melodic voice. Over the years, he has served many chartbuster renditions and has also won many awards it. Well, as supreme as his work profile sounds, he is ditto when it comes to style. Yus, Armaan is a thorough professional if we talk about fashion and is Instagram is proof. He could definitely be called one of the best-dressed men in the business. Armaan Malik: Wouldn’t Like To Make Hindi Version of Telugu Song ‘Butta Bomma’.

As we all know that the style scene when it comes to guys is always tricky and go wrong anytime. However, there has been not a single incident when Armaan has missed the fashion mark. He is always decked up. From experimenting with colours, serving casual looks, prints to even basics, the singer's style play should be noted by every man out there. And as the Wajah Tum Ho singer celebrates his birthday today (July 22), let's take a look at his best style moments below. Armaan Malik Birthday Special: From Wajah Tum Ho to Sau Aasman, 10 Songs That Show the Singer’s Incredible Versatility.

Casuals At Its Best!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARMAAN MALIK 🧿 (@armaanmalik)

Isn't It A Striking Fashion Armour?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARMAAN MALIK 🧿 (@armaanmalik)

A Perfect Example of Millennial Style!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARMAAN MALIK 🧿 (@armaanmalik)

That Stunning Printed Overcoat Is Everything!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARMAAN MALIK 🧿 (@armaanmalik)

OMG... The Layering!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARMAAN MALIK 🧿 (@armaanmalik)

If White-Black Is Your Colour... Take Cues!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARMAAN MALIK 🧿 (@armaanmalik)

Awesomesauce!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARMAAN MALIK 🧿 (@armaanmalik)

Who Said Subtle Shades Ain't For Men?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARMAAN MALIK 🧿 (@armaanmalik)

The Pattern!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARMAAN MALIK 🧿 (@armaanmalik)

Funky Fashion!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARMAAN MALIK 🧿 (@armaanmalik)

That's it, guys! The above-listed pictures are some of Armaan's fab fashion choices which we love and how. Thanks to his team and stylist, the singer always turns out to be a fashionable stunner. And of course, the way he carries the outfits is commendable too. Happy birthday, Armaan Malik!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 22, 2021 08:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).