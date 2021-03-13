Singer-composer Armaan Malik, who sang the superhit Telugu song 'Butta Bomma' last year, does not like the idea of a Hindi version of the number. "I think that song is special in that language only. I would not like to make a Hindi version of 'Butta Bomma'," he says of the song, filmed on Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in last year's blockbuster Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Armaan Malik: People Approach Me to Act in Films After Watching My Music Videos.

On the success of the single, Armaan said: "I was very happy to see that my non-Hindi song became a huge hit throughout the country. David Warner made a video on the song as well." The song composed by S Thaman has seen 559 million hits so far. Armaan Malik Releases His Third English Single ‘How Many’; A Song That Will Definitely Make it to Your Playlist (Watch Video).

Talking about his future projects, he said: "My song from the movie Saina is going to be out soon. I have some non-filmy songs as well, which will be released in Hindi and English. Then, I also have two very big songs to be released in Telugu, and I am very excited about the same."

