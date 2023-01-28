It's the wedding season in Bollywood... once again! After Suniel Shetty's daughter and actress, Athiya Shetty decided to tie the knot with Indian cricketer KL Rahul, it was ace fashion designer, Masaba Gupta who read the holy vows. Gupta tied the know with her actor beau, Satyadeep Misra and it was a very intimate ceremony attended by their close friends and family members. While one would expect these brides to dress up traditionally in red wedding lehengas, it certainly wasn't the case and we are so glad about it. Fashion Faceoff: Kareena Kapoor Khan or Katrina Kaif, Who Nailed Her Simple Yellow Suit Better?

Unlike beauties like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Sonam Kapoor, these B-town brides didn't opt for any typical red wedding lehenga. Instead, they chose shades of pink ad lilacs for their D-day. Anushka's decision to wear a baby pink lehenga inspired many brides to ditch the usual red and pick a different shade instead. And we bet Masaba and Athiya's recent dreamy looks will prompt many other brides-to-be to stop scouting for red attires and opt for other hues. To make things easier, we are listing down Bollywood brides who didn't go the usual 'red' route and selected other prettier shades for their wedding outfits.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Masaba Gupta

Masaba Gupta (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Akansha Ranjan

Akansha Ranjan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, whose non-red wedding look did you adore the most? Drop your views on Twitter @latestly.

