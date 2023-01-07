Karan Singh Grover took to Instagram today and shared a romantic birthday wish for wifey Bipasha Basu. The actor shared a steamy picture of the duo and penned a sweet note for Basu on IG. "It’s absolutely the best day of the year! Love you more than I can say," the caption of his post read. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover Announce Birth of Baby Girl; Actors Name Their Daughter Devi (View Post).

Karan Singh Grover Wishes Bipasha Basu:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial)

