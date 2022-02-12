Blake Lively is a fabulous actress but she's also a caring friend, a doting wife and a hands-on mum. The Gossip Girl actress was recently seen attending the opening night of Hugh Jackman's The Music Man in New York. Blake was present with her actor hubby, Ryan Reynolds and her sartorial statement for the night instantly had our attention. Blessed with a tall and lean frame, Lively was a vision for sore eyes in her all-purple outfit by Sergio Hudson.

Blake Lively's purple outfit was a jumpsuit paired with a matching blazer. It was a smart combination that was well put together. She paired her outfit with dark blue pumps and black dangler earrings. Her wavy blonde tresses with dewy makeup completed her look further. Blake has always been a stunner, right from her Gossip Girl days and while she impressed us with her Serena van der Woodsen avatar, her real-life one is equally fabulous. There's never a dull moment in her wardrobe and the more we see her, the harder we fall for her.

Blake Lively at The Music Man Opening Night

Blake Lively (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Blake was earlier seen attending the premiere of The Free Guy with hubby Ryan Reynolds and she made headlines even then. The duo is always adorable on the red carpet and their chemistry is just irresistible. Besides Blake and Ryan, Anne Hathaway was also seen attending the opening night and extending their support to Hugh Jackman.

