Niharika Konidela and her fiancé Chaitanya JV are all set be pronounced husband and wife on December 9, 2020. The couple's wedding is going to take place in Udaipur and many stars from the South Indian film industry have already reached the locale for the pre-wedding festivities. Photos and videos from the pair's sangeet ceremony that held last night are all over the internet. In the pictures, we see the bride-to-be, Niharika looking beautiful in an emerald green outfit from the house of Shantanu and Nikhil. And if you are very much into fashion, then her dress will remind you of Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon. Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV’s Wedding: Couple Poses With Ram Charan and Allu Arjun at Their Sangeet Ceremony (View Photos and Videos).

Niharika's sangeet gown comprised of a ruffled and V-shaped neckline that gave a little peek into the actor's midriff. She complimented her look with a statement choker and earrings. However, her this look is a leaf out of Kriti's Zine Cine Awards look that she wore in March 2020. It is the exact same attire and indeed Konidela looks breathtakingly pretty in her green couture. What do you think? Allu Arjun and Family Leave for Udaipur in Style to Attend Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV’s Destination Wedding (View Pics).

Here's Niharika's Photo From Her Sangeet Ceremony:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joseph Radhik (@josephradhik)

And This Is Kriti Sanon:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

It's a ditto dress, but we really do not want to do a comparison here. As according to us, both of them nailed the gown in their own unique way. However, Niharika does get some brownie points for adding charm with the help of the choker and danglers. Well, this excites us and we want to see Konidela's wedding couture. Niharika and her fiancé Chaitanya are going to get hitched at Udaivilas Palace, Udaipur. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2020 08:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).