Rapper and actress, Cardi B celebrates her birthday on October 11. The Hustlers star who was raised in New York achieved fame through Instagram and her music of course. Today, one of the most noted musicians, Cardi B boasts of having millions of fans and followers who worship her for being the icon that she is. The rapper recently made headlines for her outlandish looks at Paris Fashion Week and well, honestly, that's just who she is. This wasn't the first time when her peculiar looks have grabbed everyone's eyeballs. Cardi B Reveals To Fans That Liposuction Isn’t Easy After Admitting to Getting the Fat-Loss Procedure Done.

Cardi B has always had a penchant for bold outfits or rather anything that's eccentric enough for her taste. Be her casual appearances or street style and also the red carpet events, the girl has always inspired us with her choice of outfits and the way she carries herself. She's fiercely confident and the same reflects in her outfits. She doesn't care about the fashion critics and is game for experimentation. While her music is filled with talent, her wardrobe is equally masterful. Let's check out some of her most fashionable outings below. Rumours: Cardi B Flaunts Her Baby Bump in Lizzo’s New Peppy Song (Watch).

In Versace

Cardi B (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Tom Ford

Cardi B (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Moschino

Cardi B (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Gucci

Cardi B (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Dolce & Gabbana

Cardi B (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Christian Siriano

Cardi B (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Ashi Studio

Cardi B (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The new mommy in Hollywood is quite excited to start her motherhood journey and is on active duty with her baby girl. Singer Selena Gomez recently sent tons of gifts to the rapper and her adorable munchkin and we can't wait to see pictures of them. But until then, here's sending Cardi B all the warm wishes on her special day.

Happy Birthday!

