Georgina Rodriguez is the ultimate bikini babe. The 27-year-old has no inhibitions flaunting her perfectly accentuated figure on social media. She totally loves slipping into sexy swimwear now and then. Be it holidaying with family or turning into a model for a brand, and bikinis are Georgina's absolute favourite. Lately, the Spanish model has become the face of a premium swimwear brand and has been posing in their sexy two-pieces online.

Since collaborating with Italian resort wear label F**K, Georgina has been gung-ho about their promotion. Recently, she posted a photo wearing a flounce bikini with bead detailing. It had a floaty top, which she wore with a multiple-string bikini bottom. In another snap, Georgina set pulses racing in a semi-sheer monokini with a keyhole neckline. And now is the time to check out the third look from her glamorous photoshoot.

Georgina Rodriguez in Sexy Flounce Bikini!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

Georgina Rodriguez Looks Super Hot in Semi-Sheer Monokini!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

For this look, Georgina is wearing a one-shoulder ruffled bikini with a high-waisted bottom. The colour combination of muddy red, brown, orange, mustard yellow, and black is giving major fall vibes. With the frills on top and bottom, it is also adding a retro touch to it. Georgina is a freakin' goddess in this pic.

Georgina Rodriguez in One-Shoulder Frill Bikini!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

With more than 24 million followers on Instagram, Georgina Rodriguez is quite a social media darling. It is no surprise brands are making a beeline to have her endorse them. Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Chanel have been some of the luxurious brands promoted by the curvy bombshell on her Instagram handle. Georgina Rodriguez has also launched a clothing line OM by G fashion range along with her star footballer boyfriend, Cristiano Ronaldo. There is no match for Georgina's hotness and ballsy confidence.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2021 02:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).