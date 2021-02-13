Football WAG and model Georgina Rodriguez loves the camera. She simply loves being in front of the camera, as it captures her radiant personality. The 27-year-old who has launched a fashion range lately kicked off a campaign, and it looks hot as hell. Sharing a sneak-peek into what is to come, Georgina put on a teasing yet scintillating act. The hot girlfriend of Juventus' star forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, shed inhibitions to flaunt her voluptuous curves in a bold one-piece with a deep V-neckline.

Wearing a printed halter-neck monokini with cutout detailing, Georgina looked every inch a sexy diva. Keeping a straight face, Georgina showed off an ample amount of cleavage in revealing bodysuit while presenting a range of her new Effek campaign. Her almost 24 million-strong Instagram family is accustomed to viewing her saucy snaps. In fact, they are a dedicated lot who simply love the Argentina-born Spanish model.

Georgina Rodriguez Sexes It Up in Hot Monokini!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

Georgina's Instagram page is replete with risqué photos flaunting her derriere, romantic couple pics, shirtless photos of Cristiano Ronaldo and adorable family vacation photos. Also, she happens to be a huge brand person. How do we know it? Well, the never-ending pics of her posing in CHANEL, Louis Vuitton and Gucci. She truly is one Instagram star you cannot take your eyes off.

Georgina and Her Glam Photoshoots

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

Shaking That Booty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

With Her Bae, Cristiano Ronaldo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

Loves Her Family

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

Loves The Louis

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

Georgina who worked as a shop assistant met Cristiano Ronaldo in 2016. The pair became seriously involved with each other in 2017. In the same year, she gave birth to the couple's first child, a daughter named Alana. Georgina is also a mother figure to footballer's three other kids, 10-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo Jr and three-year-old twins, Eva and Mateo. Ronaldo who previously dated model, Irina Shayk for five years, has described Georgina as his "true love". He hopes to be married one day for sure as it is also his mother, Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro's dream to see him and Georgina walk down the aisle. Romantic, isn't it?

