She’s a single mother, a strong-headed woman, entertainer and a fashionable star, yes, we are talking about Dalljiet Kaur. Over the years, she has impressed the audience by appearing on many TV shows and has also been part of Bigg Boss 13. Her social media game is badass just like her and that’s what makes her unique from the regulars. Dalljiet celebrates her birthday on November 15 and so on this occasion, we thought of praising the beauty’s style statements that are amazeballs. Well, she can definitely give many actresses in the showbiz run for their money. Dalljiet Kaur Birthday Special: This Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Is an Inspiring Single Mother and Here’s Proof (View Pics).

Not to miss, she has faced a lot on the personal front but she didn’t sob about it, infact the hardships led her to success. However, we are not going to emphasise on those times, but here, it’ll be about her fashion shenanigans, courtesy Instagram. So, without further ado, let’s have a look at some stylish moments of the diva below. Bigg Boss 13 EXCLUSIVE: Evicted Contestant Dalljiet Kaur Says She Never Wanted To Play the 'Single Mother' Card On The Show.

Let’s Start With Dalljiet’s Striking Style Outing!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dalljiet Kaur ੴ 🧿 (@kaurdalljiet)

Kaur In An All-White Pantsuit Looking Sexy AF!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dalljiet Kaur ੴ 🧿 (@kaurdalljiet)

Doesn’t She Look Flawless?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dalljiet Kaur ੴ 🧿 (@kaurdalljiet)

Dalljiet In A Mustard Coloured Thigh-High Slit Dress!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dalljiet Kaur ੴ 🧿 (@kaurdalljiet)

Glittery Fabulous!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dalljiet Kaur ੴ 🧿 (@kaurdalljiet)

Flaunting A Loud Shade And Being Bold!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dalljiet Kaur ੴ 🧿 (@kaurdalljiet)

The Chequered Trend Never Fades!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dalljiet Kaur ੴ 🧿 (@kaurdalljiet)

Dalljiet Kaur has made her mark in the business by respecting her art and also giving the best she can in whatever work she does. Talking about her style, it’s edgy, evolving and at the same time eccentric. Happy 38th Stay tuned!

