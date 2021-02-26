Deepika Padukone has always worn outfits that make her feel good and not what others want to see her in. Her style mantra involves risk and creating her own trends, irrespective of what the critics churn. Thanks to her stylist Shaleena Nathani, DP has always been slaying it in the fashion department for quite a long time. Recently, she was papped on a dinner date with hubby Ranveer Singh and boy she flashed some street style that was just amazeballs. Deepika Padukone is Here to Give You Some Tips On How To Ace Your Street Style Game (View Pics).

Bringing the word oversized back in trend, the actress was seen wearing a black and white tie-dye shirt which she teamed up with a bralette top in white and a pair of ripped black denim. While her outfit was indeed simple, it was her gender-fluid shirt from the house of Kanika Goyal that got our attention. A little search on the web and we found out that the fab piece is only priced at Rs 12.5K. That's not much, considering it's from a designer label. Fashion Face-Off: Deepika Padukone or Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in Yanina Couture? Whose Bewitching Black Gown Was a Hoot?

Deepika Padukone:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

Here's Proof:

Deepika Padukone Fashion (Photo Credits: Kanika Goyal Website)

Furthermore, to accentuate her look, Deepika carried a red bag with her tresses open and a statement neckpiece. Having said that, we feel DP's shirt is really edgy and cool and can be worn solo or along with anything. Also, the oversized shirt is not overpriced, we feel. So, are you going the Deepika way? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

