Diana Penty Cannes Nostalgia: A Debut Saddled With High-Octane Couture Glamour, Alluring Beauty and Gorgeousness Galore!

Diana Penty Cannes 2019 Debut Nostalgia (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Diana Penty! The dainty millennial debuted at the prestigious Cannes International Film Festival in 2019. With her go-to fashion stylist, Namita Alexander at the helm of sartorial affairs for the sartorial stunner, Diana's Couture shenanigans were accentuated and accompanied with a flawless beauty game, courtesy makeup and hairstylist Marianna Mukuchyan. Minimalist chic was the underlying element of all of Diana's Cannes fashion arsenal. Right from a contemporary saree, feather-trimmed yellow ensemble, red carpet drama to being a golden girl, Diana tapped and aced every vibe. The former model has always exemplified an innate understanding of silhouettes, cuts and hues that flatter her lithe frame. It is for these and other fabulous reasons that Diana Penty is a certified style chameleon. All of her looks oozed signature understated elegance as Diana got into the style saddle with timeless and beautiful couture creations. ensembles, Diana Penty wooed with her simple yet subtle style play.

She may be just three films old but the petite model-turned-actor stirs up the perfect sartorial storm with every appearance. While her individualistic style is simple, elegant and sophisticated, Diana never flinches from experimenting. Ahead, we have rounded a brief fashion capsule encompassing all of her Cannes moments and vanity. Diana Penty Is The Cover Girl of 'The Magazine' Summer Issue, Looks Resplendent in Pastel Couture.

For the legendary Chopard party, Diana channelled her inner Gold Goddess in a glittering fringed mini dress with hand-embroidered thigh-high boots by Celia Kritharioti. Sleek hair, nude pink lips, soft, shimmery golden eyelids and delicately lined eyes completed her look.

For the FICCI Forum at The India Pavilion, Diana channelled a sublime vibe in a new-age butterfly wing saree by Amit Aggarwal that also featured a thigh-high slit. She topped off the look with stilettos from Sergio Rossi, diamond and pearl jewellery by Aquamarine, a braided updo with a dash of bold red lips, delicately lined eyes and soft pink eyelids.

Diana lent her svelte frame to yet another Couture creation, a jumpsuit by Celia Kritharioti featuring a dramatic bow and cascading sleeve that doubled up as a cape. A classic black clutch by Be Chic, a messy updo and subtle glam completed her look. Diana Penty Shows How to Add Pastel Blue Sequins and Drama to Your Summer Wardrobe!

It was feather weather for Diana as she notched up the ante in a bright form-fitting yellow dress from Atelier Zuhra. Slick, pseudo wet pulled back hair, metallic blue-lined eyes, nude pink lips completed her look.

Shuffling things up with oodles of ruffles, Diana flaunted colour blocking with an organza blue shirt and satin tangerine pants from Atsu Sekhose. A bracelet and ring from Lldaro, pointy toes by Balenciaga, brown smokey eyes and nude pink lips with wavy updo completed her look.

Diana coloured up a rainy day at Cannes wearing a trench dress by Blumarine and thigh-high black boots. Pink eyeshadow, pink lips and a sleek high ponytail completed her look. Diana Penty’s Filmfare Awards 2019 Gown Is Strikingly Similar to Deepika Padukone’s Ashi Studio Gown From Cannes 2018.

Diana ringed in high-octane glamour on the red carpet with a tiered, embellished and embroidered voluminous gown with faux feather trimmings from Nedo by Nedret Taciroglu. Jewellery by de Grisogono, glowy makeup, deep pink lips and wavy updo completed her vibe.

Playing dress up and enchanting with a carefully curated and creative fashion fabulosity, Diana Penty earmarked her debut at the Cannes International Film Festival splendidly.