Diana Penty Allures With a Brilliant Monochrome Casual on Fleek Throwback Picture With Oodles of Simplicity!

Diana Penty Monochrome Photoshoot (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We have no qualms in admitting that we love this delightful millennial. Always a delight, whether it’s her engaging on-screen vibe or a simple penchant to sophisticate even the dullest outfit or a subtle demeanour that accompanies her lithe frame. These and many more attributes render her as a worthy designer and stylist's muse. As a self-confessed minimal style lover, Diana has on a previous occasion been quoted, “I have always been very minimalistic and I prefer being comfortable in what I am wearing.” A throwback photoshoot image with Diana sitting on a wooden floor, dressed in a casual but crisp white shirt with black denim shorts and subtle glam for a company caught our attention.

As an innately sartorial stunner whose choices for classic silhouettes, cuts and colours that flatter her toned frame, Diana Penty is a certified style chameleon. She is equally alluring in traditional as well as western ensembles all laced with a signature understated elegance. Diana endeared us with the roles of Meera in Cocktail, Harpreet aka Happy Kaur in Happy Bhaag Jayegi. Here's a closer look at the monochrome vibe that was styled by her go-to fashion stylist, Namita Alexander and shot by photographer Rahul Jhangiani. Diana Penty Cannes Nostalgia: A Debut Saddled With High-Octane Couture Glamour, Alluring Beauty and Gorgeousness Galore!

Diana Penty - Minimal Chicness On Fleek

A cotton white shirt was teamed with a pair of black distressed denim shorts. Wavy hair and subtle glam completed her look. Fashion Face-Off: Kiara Advani or Diana Penty - Who Nailed this Yellow Atelier Zuhra Outfit Better?

On the professional front, Diana was last seen in Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi as Harpreet Happy Kaur, a sequel to the 2016 film Happy Bhag Jayegi. She made a special appearance in the song Sheher Ki Ladki for Khandaani Shafakhana. She will be seen in Shiddat: Journey Beyond Love, an upcoming romantic drama film directed by Kunal Deshmukh, sharing screen space with Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina.