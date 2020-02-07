Disha Patani Gives Rose Day 2020 Fashion Goals in a Red Hot and Wow-So-White Avatars (See Pics) 

Disha Patani (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Disha Patani has been giving us some serious fashion goals all through her Malang promotions. The actress sure knows how to dress for Valentine's season given that she has been dressing up in the shades of love during her recent outings. Patani is one actress who looks stunning in every avatar and recently she drenched herself in a gorgeous red hot outfit that seems like a perfect choice for you if you plan to step out on Rose Day 2020. We are sure you have been looking for fashion inspirations to dress for Valentine's Day and Disha surely has some great options for you. Rose Day 2020 is being celebrated on Friday, February 7, 2020 and if you have a date planned, we know what kind of a look you should go for. Happy Rose Day 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Wish on First Day of Valentine Week With WhatsApp Stickers and Greetings.

Disha has made sure to make us swoon every time she stepped out for Malang promotions and we particularly loved two of her looks that went well for the Rose day theme. For Valentine's day celebration, red is one of the most common colours and if you plan to look like a red rose when you receive one, you will love Disha Patani's satin dress.

Check Out Disha Patani's Red Dress Look:

Disha Patani in Red for Malang promotions (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Recently at the film's screening, Disha chose to go for a subtle yet sexy look as she sported a white outfit. While Patani looked stunning in this getup too, we can surely suggest if that if you're into white roses, there's no harm ditching the overused red colour. Malang: Tiger Shroff, Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Others Attend Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer's Screening (View Pics).

Check Out Disha Patani's White-Rose Look Here:

Disha Patani at Malang screening. (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

On the work front, Disha has managed to impress everyone with her screen presence in big films like Bharat, Baaghi 2 etc and now Malang. The actress is all set to be seen in Ekta Kapoor's next production.