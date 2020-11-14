Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is quite a regular on social media and often teases fans with her charming, fashionable and adorable pictures. And well, as today is Diwali, the actress did not disappoint and shared a stunning photo of herself on Instagram dressed in pink. For the festival, the actress opted for a subtle and light ethnic attire that is so in sync with the occasion. Pastel and light colours are in-trend these days and Bhatt exactly knows what to wear to create an impact. However, the lehenga she wore was filled with labour of love. Alia Bhatt Turns a Muse for Sister Shaheen Bhatt as She Poses for Elle India's New Magazine Cover (View Pic).

The Raazi actress shared pics of her Diwali traditional wear but also mentioned how the couture is special. While the outfit worn by Alia looks like a normal embroidered one, it's not. As her lehenga has names of all the karigars embroidered on it. We also loved how the actress opted for delicate baubles, few bangles and ditched the neckpiece. Bravo! Alia Bhatt Looks Lovely in a Lilac Linen Mini Dress While Out With Her Girlies!

Check Out The Pics Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Talking about Alia Bhatt, she has been a stunner in the style department from quite a long time. There has been hardly any moment when we've seen the actress not giving her 100 percent to fashion. Just a scroll through her Instagram profile and it's fabulous. Coming back to her Diwali outfit, it is a thumbs up from us. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 14, 2020 07:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).