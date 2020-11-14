The festival of lights Diwali is here! This year Bollywood celebs are celebrating the occasion amid the pandemic. And as today marks the day of good over evil, many Bollywood stars were clicked in the city putting their best fashion foot forward. However, here, we are going to just talk about Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor who looked gorgeous this Deepawali. The sisters were papped by our shutterbugs wherein the two gave many girls out there an ethnic look to ape. While Janhvi was seen in a saree, Khushi, on the other hand, opted for a lehenga-choli. Diwali 2020: Alia Bhatt's Ethnic Outfit Is a Breeze of Pink, In Sync With The Spirit of the Festival (View Pics)

Elaborating on their looks, Janhvi Kapoor paired her six-yard in shade yellow with a glittery blouse. She left her hair open and only went for earrings as an accessory. Talking about Khushi, she was seen in a royal blue printed ghagra which she paired with a long choli along with a jacket plus dupatta. Both the girls served desi style goals, but it was Janhvi among the two who is our favourite. Diwali 2020: Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan – Here’s Your Bollywood Celeb-Inspired Style Guide to Look Glam This Festive Season!

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor Pics:

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Janhvi Kapoor:

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Apart from Janhvi and Khushi, Boney Kapoor was also spotted with his daughters. He was seen in a white kurta-pyjama combo. Coming back to the divas, we loved how the babes chose bright colours which go in quite well with the overall spirit of the festival. Kudos to their stylist. So, who is your favourite, Janhvi or Khushi? Stay tuned!

