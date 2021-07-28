Dulquer Salmaan celebrates his birthday today and it's time we sing in some praises for this dashing Malayalam star. The OK Kanmani actor who's a heartthrob already is also quite popular with fashion critics. With his dapper choices and charming looks, Dulquer is often eye candy for all the girls out there. And for those, who aren't aware, he's unfortunately taken and is happily married. Salute: Dulquer Salmaan As Aravind Karunakaran Is A Dashing Cop (View Pic).

Dulquer's styling in movies is often about layering but his real-life avatar is much simpler. With his ethnic choices and formal suits along with some casual appearances, he strikes a right chord with fashion aficionados and always leaves them drooling over him. While most men aren't really into fashion, Dulquer is amongst those few ones who delve deep into it while also marking their own territory successfully. For someone who resonates with the fashion industry, his choices are sometimes flamboyant and quirky, something that he's able to pull off naturally. For those who aren't aware of it, let's check out a few pictures of his that will give you a clearer picture. Kurup Teaser: Dulquer Salmaan As the Most Wanted Fugitive Will Leave You Spellbound (Watch Video).

On Dulquer Salmaan's birthday today, we take the opportunity to reminisce some of our favourite outings of his.

Dapper and How!

He'd Make for a Smart Politician

He Looks Best in Casuals!

And Also Desirable in Tuxedos

Dulquer Has a Brilliant Sense of Fashion

Mr Cool!

Or Mr Hot?

With no elaborate plans of celebrating his birthday this year, Dulquer will have an intimate celebration with his family instead. The actor is expected to ring in his special occasion with his wife and his daughter, Maryam Ameerah Salmaan. And we'd wait to see pictures from this special gathering.

