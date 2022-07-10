Shweta Tiwari's daughter, Palak Tiwari was a social media star in the making, wasn't she? One hit musical single and she was an overnight sensation, almost instantly. While Palak always eyed Bollywood, she wanted to take things slow and venture into it eventually. Post her Bijlee stint, she definitely became an eye candy for boys and a fashion inspiration for teenage girls out there. So, keeping this exact same image in mind, we take you through her traditional wardrobe for this Bakrid celebration. Shweta Tiwari's Daughter Palak Tiwari Shares a Cute Work-Out Video!

Blessed with a tall and lean frame, one would expect Tiwari to dress up as a typical teenager and rightly so. But guess our girl is still so Indian at heart and doesn't mind flaunting her traditional wardrobe every now and then. From ethnic sarees to traditional suits, trust Palak to get you well acquainted with all the pretty designs available out there. On days when she isn't slaying in those cutesy mini dresses or co-ord sets, the star kid is busy working on her ethnic roots and making a compelling case for it. Let's take you through some of these outfits below. Palak Tiwari Is Dating The Archies Debutant Actor Vedang Raina – Reports.

A Monochrome Saree with an Embellished Blouse

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii)

A Classic Chikankari Suit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii)

How About a Bandhej Outfit?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii)

A Sharara is an Eid Staple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii)

A Classic Indian Suit Should Do the Trick As Well

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii)

So, which of Palak Tiwari's outfits will you wear for Bakrid? Have a look, think about it and drop your views on Twitter @latestly.

