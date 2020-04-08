Shweta Tiwari's Daughter Palak Tiwari Shares a Cute Work-Out Video!

Palak Tiwari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Indian television actress, Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is making the most of the quarantine. By now, you must have stumbled upon hundreds of lockdown work-out posts. The celebs are posting their own quirky ways of working out at home to stay fit and healthy. However, Palak has the sweetest post when it comes to lockdown work-out. She posted a video with Shweta's son, Reyansh and it is too cute to miss. Tiger Shroff Goes Against His Mom's Rule, 'Plays' In The House! (Watch Video).

In the video, we can see the 19-year-old having the 'upper body workout' session with the toddler. She made a funny demonstration video by using the toddler as a prop while doing the exercise. When she asked the baby boy whether he enjoyed, he said yes! Check out the cutesy video below.

Palak Tiwari's Post

Coronavirus lockdown has taken a toll on physical as well as mental health of many. It is important to stay active and fit during the home quarantine. It is wise to resist the urge of just loitering around near the house as that might cost the lives of many families, irrespective of one is showing any symptoms or not. Coming back to Palak's video, isn't that damn adorable?