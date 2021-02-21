Elliot Page, the Juno actor celebrates his birthday today and the celebration this year will be extra special for him. After the actor came out as a transgender last year, he was hailed for embracing who he really is. Elliot in a long Instagram post had shared his revelation while also informing the relief he had after making the announcement public. Elliot, formerly known as Ellen Page is a Candian actor known for his good acting skills and also his mastery of androgynous fashion. Hugh Jackman, Ellen DeGeneres Send Love to Elliot Page After He Comes Out As Transgender (View Tweets).

Even before Elliot came out as a transgender, he was always a well-dressed celeb on the red carpet. Without emphasizing much on female silhouettes, (he did a few times), he kept his dressing and styling extremely neutral. With his power dressing, he was able to make headlines while also becoming the new hot favourite with the masses. Now when we look back at his attempts, we probably understand the thought process that went behind his choice of outfits. As the actor gets ready to cut his birthday cake this time, we take a look at his style file from the recent past. Elliot Page And Emma Portner File For Divorce, Couple Issue Statement On Separation After Three Years Of Marriage.

Mastering the Art of Gender-Fluid Fashion

Loving This!

When In Doubt, Wear Black Kinda Look!

Little Black Dress is a Must-Have

Loving Her Androgynous Fashion

What Do We Even Say?!

Slaying and How!

Recently Elliot shared an update from the sets of The Umbrella Academy, season 3. The actor is a part of Netflix's famous series and probably has a slightly more crucial role to play in it. Elliot's performance in the same was always praised by critics and netizens alike and we hope season 3 brings in an equal amount of applause for him. On that note, here's raising a toast to his talented self. Happy Birthday, Elliot, have a great one!

