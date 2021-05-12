Emily VanCamp quickly rose to prominence in the Marvel universe after her latest stint in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. She returned as Sharon Carter in the series and while we assumed she was all good and all, she turned out to be anything but that. Her character arc went from being all good to all bad and she'll probably be the new baddie locking horns with the new Captain America in the next movie. But that's not what we are discussing today. Today is Emily's birthday and we felt like discussing her sartorial attempts to date. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Finale Review: An Exhilarating Finish to Marvel’s Disney+ Series That Goes Way Deeper Than You Think! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Emily's red carpet avatars are simple but fashionable. She's not an advocate of bold fashion but prefers elegance all day, every day. While her movie premiere nights saw her deck up in midi dresses, award functions are sometimes reserved for her evening gowns. We believe she's still getting started in Hollywood and has a long way to go. And while she takes it one day at a time, let's take a note from her fashion diary and start cheering for her. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Ending (and Mid-Credit Scene) Explained.

Nude and Sheer, It Can't Get Better Than This!

Emily VanCamp (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sexy, Little, Black Dress

Emily VanCamp (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Simple But Elegant

Emily VanCamp (Photo Credits: Instagram)

'Cos Grey Looks Powerful

Emily VanCamp (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Never Say No To Black

Emily VanCamp (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Wow in White!

Emily VanCamp (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Prints and Some More Prints

Emily VanCamp (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Emily VanCamp's red carpet choices have always won our hearts and we are glad for she prefers simplicity over everything else. While she certainly has a prominent role to play in the next Captain America outing, let's hope her style shenanigans stay as prominent as they are today. Happy Birthday, Emily!

