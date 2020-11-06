Emma Stone celebrates her birthday today and while we are planning to watch The Amazing Spider-Man once again (for her sake), we also decided to take a look at her fashion outings. Emma's rich and elegant style has always been a hot topic of discussion on the red carpet. She redefines the word 'grace' for us and her stellar appearances have wooed our hearts time and again. Besides being a terrific actress of recent times, Emma's also a fashionista who's always on the roll. Emma Stone and Dave McCary Postpone Their Wedding Due to Coronavirus Pandemic.

One look at Emma Stone's red carpet shenanigans and you're convinced that she takes her job very seriously. From princessy gowns to cutesy dresses and stunning LBDs, her wardrobe is a dream come true for any woman out there. For someone who can nail a yellow gown on the red carpet, fashion is not a random word. Her jaw-dropping appearances have won our hearts and it's time we reminisce some of our personal favourites. Emma Stone Birthday: 5 Films of the Actress That Will Make You Develop a Major Crush on Her.

In Chanel

Emma Stone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Christian Dior

Emma Stone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Elie Saab

Emma Stone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Givenchy

Emma Stone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Gucci

Emma Stone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Louis Vuitton

Emma Stone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Versace

Emma Stone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Emma Stone's Hollywood career is flourishing and you know what that means. Yes, more appearances to drool over. She's a red carpet stunner who knows what she wants to wear when. She has a penchant for flowy silhouettes and also possesses an ability to nail them to the hilt. We hope the coming year is filled with love and excitement for her and that she enjoys every moment of it.

Happy Birthday, Emma Stone!

