Ever wondered if you can even afford a celebrity wardrobe? Well, not Sonam Kapoor's couture-like but even the ones that look affordable enough? If yes, we can help you decide your verdict right here, right now. Fatima Sana Shaikh recently stepped out wearing a pretty blue printed maxi dress for one of her Ajeeb Daastaans promotions and we were clearly smitten by her choice. While we search the brand's website to know its details, we realised it's priced at Rs 22,990 and you can hence decide if you would like to own it someday.

Fatima's silk maxi dress is filled with intricate flora and fauna motifs in shades of blue. Don't blame yourself if the print is taking you to Greece or even Turkey where such blue motifs dominate everything. The outfit belongs to the house of Jodi and is currently available on their website. As per the brand's website, the outfit was crafted in Jaipur, using the traditional artisanal technique of hand-block printing and hand embroidery by their skilled artisans in Pune. When Fatima Sana Shaikh Had Her 'City Girl' Mode On During Ajeeb Daastaans Promotions.

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Fatima kept her styling extremely simple with her hair tied in a ponytail and no jewellery but just a pair of gold earrings. She kept her makeup extremely neutral with coral lips, light eyeshadow and highlighted cheeks. The outfit looked very appealing and credit of which partly goes to its loud colour palette. While we are certainly digging her look, what are your thoughts on it? If given a choice, will you own it someday? Let us know...

