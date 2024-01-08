Jennifer Lawrence was nominated for her role in No Hard Feelings in the Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy category at the 2024 Golden Globes. Alongside the No Hard Feelings actress, the other actresses who were nominated included Fantasia Barrino, Natalie Portman, Margot Robbie, Emma Stone and Alma Pöysti. While the nominees were being announced, Jennifer mouthed, looking at the camera, “If I don’t win, I’m leaving!” In no time, Emma was announced as the winner for her role in Poor Things. As soon as the winner’s name was declared, Jennifer was seen screaming with joy. She stood up and cheered for Emma. Jennifer’s reaction to Emma’s big win at the award ceremony has taken the internet by storm! Golden Globes 2024: Jo Koy Trolled for His Monologue on Taylor Swift, Meryl Streep and Other Celebs at the Award Ceremony; Netizens ‘Roast’ the Host on X.

Jennifer Lawrence At The Golden Globes

“If I don’t win, I’m leaving” - Jennifer Lawrence mouths to the camera during her category at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/XP0T1wOMit — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) January 8, 2024

The EPIC Reaction

Jennifer Lawrence’s reaction to Emma Stone winning their category at the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/fMy5TCWzF4 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 8, 2024

