Hailey Bieber posted a series of photos on her Instagram showing off her tropical Barbados vacation where she rang in the new year. In several of the snaps, which she shared on Thursday, Bieber is enjoying the sun on a boat, reports People magazine. “2024… I’m along for the ride,” she captioned it. Hailey Bieber's Street Style Looks Are Chic, Cosy and Oh-So-Stylish.

The first photo shows the Rhode skincare founder wearing a long white dress with her hair in a bun as she stands on the sand as the sun is setting. The next is much more casual, with Bieber’s hair wrapped in a towel — highlighting her makeup-free face — and a pair of shorts hanging out of her bag as she exits the ocean. As per People, the following several images put her figure on display, as she poses wearing a skimpy green bikini and a straw bucket hat. In one picture, Bieber is turned around, showing a cheeky display of her tan figure.

Hailey Bieber In Barbados

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

Bieber’s close friend and fellow model Kendall Jenner also posted images taken on the beach, where they vacationed together. In her post, Jenner, 28, posed next to Bieber in a long sheer Helsa gown — leaving little up to the imagination — as the pair stood oceanside. “Years pass, and they seem faster and faster. presence and time is all i can ask for,” the caption began, reflecting on 2023. “So grateful for what has passed, so optimistic for what’s to come. go love the people you hold close to your heart, and don’t waste a second.” “2024, shower me with love and laughter, gratitude and growth, patience and presence,” she concluded. Kendall Jenner Turns Up the Heat in a Red Thong Bikini! Supermodel Flaunts Her Toned Midriff and Bare Butt in These Hot New Insta Pics.

Sources said that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum's ex, Bad Bunny, and Bieber’s husband Justin Bieber were also on the trip.

