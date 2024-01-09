Former VJ and actress Anusha Dandekar celebrates her birthday on January 9. She is a true fashion icon. With her tall and lean frame, she effortlessly pulls off any outfit with grace and elegance. Whether it's a flowy dress or a sharp pantsuit, Anusha knows how to rock it like a pro. Her impeccable sense of style and confidence make her stand out in any crowd. What's truly inspiring about Anusha is her ability to experiment with different styles and looks. From street style to red carpet glamour, she knows how to make a statement with her fashion choices. Her wardrobe is versatile and always on-trend, showcasing her unique personality and fashion sense. Anusha Dandekar Reveals She Underwent Lump Removal Surgery in Ovary (View Post).

As fashion enthusiasts, we can't help but wish to see more of Anusha's fashion choices. She is a true inspiration for anyone who wants to experiment with fashion and push their boundaries. Her tall and lean frame is the perfect canvas to showcase any outfit with ease. On days when she isn't shooting for her professional commitments, Anusha is busy making these stunning appearances that will instantly make your jaw drop. While we wanted to see more of her as an actress, we are glad that her Instagram keeps us updated with everything happening in her life, including some stunning photoshoots. Anusha Dandekar Feels Like ‘Miss Malhotra’ As She Stuns in a White Floral Lehenga and Jewellery by Manish Malhotra (View Pics).

To check out her sartorial sense, let's have a look at some of her most stylish Instagram pics, shall we?

What Gothic Fashion Looks Like!

This Barbie Likes to Pose

An Outfit to Remember

Vision in White

Resembles a Filmfare Trophy

Ready to Rock!

Make Way for Her

Happy Birthday Anusha Dandekar!

