Former One Direction band member, Harry Styles, celebrates his birthday on February 1. The British singer and songwriter who makes headlines for his songs and singing abilities, of course, is also a quirky dresser. Styles' red carpet avatars have often stunned us and we mean in a good way of course. If Ranveer Singh has a Hollywood counterpart, Harry Styles would be the only contender. His quirky personality resonates with his eccentric sartorial choices and the end result is always fantabulous. Harry Styles Wears Blue Gingham Frock, Channelises Inner Dorothy From ‘Wizard of Oz’; Netizens Go Gaga Over His Choice of Halloween 2021 Costume.

The Watermelon Sugar singer has turned up at Met Gala looking like his quirky self. We love the way he nails a bright yellow pantsuit or picks a feather boa for his red carpet appearances. His choices are unusual and unconventional and his styling team does a fine job in presenting him as the fashion symbol for men. Whoever said men's fashion is boring can certainly and most definitively take cues from Mr Styles who's a classic example of all things peculiar and outlandish. On Harry Styles' birthday, here's grabbing the opportunity to admire his quirks and sartorial style file that's different from the rest. Harry Styles' Gucci Photoshoot Pics Go Viral on Twitter! Fans Cannot Stop Drooling over the Hottie (View Pics).

Joey Would Be So Proud Today! IYKYK...

Loving the Combination and the Pearl Necklace, Of Course!

Polka Dots For Win

Feather Boa or Grammys!

Whoever Said Sheer is For Women Only?

Is He Our Favourite British Hunk? Oh yes, Definitely

And the Award for the Best-Dressed Goes To...

Coming to his professional life, Styles is reportedly keen on enthralling his fans at the Glastonbury festival. This would be the first time he'll perform at this festival after bagging the opportunity as one of the headliners at Coachella in California this year. Seems like the year belongs to him already. Here's looking forward to more such announcements.

