Expect the unexpected from Harry Styles. There’s a reason the English singer-songwriter is a force to reckon with in the fashion world. The former One Direction member adored worldwide for his gender-bending fashion was at it again when he left everyone spellbound with his performance in Dorothy Gale outfit. Harry wore the iconic blue gingham dress with underskirt just like Dorothy from Wizard of Oz to perform for the ‘HARRYWEEN’ concert. Harry Styles’ outfit choice during the Halloween 2021 season soon became the talking point on social media, with fans showering the 27-year-old with much love.

Harry Styles Shows Off His Dorothy Gale-Inspired Outfit

And Pics From His Performance

Hail, Harry Styles

Harry as Dorothy for #Harryween Night I photographed by Anthony Pham. pic.twitter.com/tmm8AezNZq — HSD 🕸 (@hsdaily) October 31, 2021

No Difference

Harry Styles Harry Styles 2015 2021 pic.twitter.com/MP4T2jzBhl — ‎ؘ (@lhhcomfort) October 31, 2021

