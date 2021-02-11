Actress Hina Khan shared a racy picture on social media on Thursday and the plan, she says, is to distract her fans.. "Let me distract you," she wrote as the caption, with a monochrome picture on Instagram, where she is seen sporting fishnets paired with shorts, knee length boots and an overcoat. Hina Khan’s Winter Wardrobe Is a Whole Lot of Mauve Thrown In With a Dash of Shimmer (View Pics)

Last year, Hina's show "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" completed 12 years. In the show, she was seen playing the title role of Akshara. Over the past 12 years, she has walked the Cannes red carpet, been a reality TV star on Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, Hina Khan Is Blooming Like a Wild Flower in an Earthy Green Jacket and Shimmery Bottoms (View Pics)

Hina Khan Looks Stunning in Her Black and White Photoshoot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

The Gorgeous Hina Khan!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Super Sexy Hina

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Her TV fame had her brush with Bollywood and has also cemented her status as one of the highest-paid stars on Indian television.

