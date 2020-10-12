Hina Khan is currently seen in the house of Bigg Boss 14. The new season of Salman Khan's reality show has started with a bang and she is a guest contestant in the same. Now, all those who have watched Hina's season, very well know that she was known for her impeccable sartorial choices. Even as a senior in the house, she is maintaining that signature image of hers with utmost grace. Hina Khan Soaking in her Own Sunshine in this Yellow Sakshi Khetterpal Outfit for Bigg Boss 14 (View Pics).

In one of the latest episodes, she wore a beautiful white and blue Darcy Trench dress by Cross A Line. She paired this knee-length light and bright dress with white boots by Koovs. Styled by Sayali Vidya, she looked fresh as a lily in this outfit. She wore accessories by Soni Sapphire, her large hoop earrings stealing the attention. Her make up is on point with black and white winged eyes on fleek and nude pink lips. Her hair was tied into a half bun. Definitely, credit goes to artists Sachin Salvi and Saba Sayed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on Oct 11, 2020 at 7:32am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on Oct 11, 2020 at 7:41am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on Oct 11, 2020 at 7:42am PDT

Hina Khan is considered as one of the most fashionable contestants in the history of Bigg Boss. She is currently sharing her role as a senior with former winners Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan in the game. What do you think about HK's stylish screen presence?

